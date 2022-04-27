Stephen Sullivan interview at Fort McCoy, Part V

Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve reviews a portion of his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., from April 25-27, 2022, in this audio clip. He also discusses military family housing in this clip. Sullivan's visit was his first official visit to the installation. In his role, he is responsible for the oversight of the Chief of Army Reserve’s Title 10 responsibilities for four separate appropriations: Reserve Personnel, Army; Operation and Maintenance, Army Reserve; Military Construction, Army Reserve; and the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account totaling $8.2 billion. As the CFO/DRIM, he also oversees the real property accountability, sustainment, restoration, and modernization; equipping; and logistics requirements for 189,500 Soldiers and 11,000 civilians supporting 2,161 units, five installations, and 742 separate facilities operating in all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 24 countries. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)