    Stephen Sullivan interview at Fort McCoy, Part V

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve reviews a portion of his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., from April 25-27, 2022, in this audio clip. He also discusses military family housing in this clip. Sullivan's visit was his first official visit to the installation. In his role, he is responsible for the oversight of the Chief of Army Reserve’s Title 10 responsibilities for four separate appropriations: Reserve Personnel, Army; Operation and Maintenance, Army Reserve; Military Construction, Army Reserve; and the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account totaling $8.2 billion. As the CFO/DRIM, he also oversees the real property accountability, sustainment, restoration, and modernization; equipping; and logistics requirements for 189,500 Soldiers and 11,000 civilians supporting 2,161 units, five installations, and 742 separate facilities operating in all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 24 countries. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 00:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stephen Sullivan interview at Fort McCoy, Part V, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Stephen Sullivan USARC

