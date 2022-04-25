Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Debrief: Altus AFB Command Team Podcast - Ep. 3 "A View From an NCO"

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode, Col Baker and Chief Flores discuss service, growth, and leadership with one of Altus AFB’s high-performing NCOs, Staff Sgt Ariel Gainey.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69096
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108944566.mp3
    Length: 00:54:22
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    leadership
    service
    podcast
    growth
    AETC

