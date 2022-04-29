On this episode of The Marne Report, Jenny talks to Dave Curran from Fort Stewart's Directorate of Human Resources all about how to make PCSing easier. Don't wait, don't hesitate, get to the gate! Listen on your favorite podcast app! #ArmyPCS #PCSSeason
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 15:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69095
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108944499.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
