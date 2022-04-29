The Marne Report

On this episode of The Marne Report, Jenny talks to Dave Curran from Fort Stewart's Directorate of Human Resources all about how to make PCSing easier. Don't wait, don't hesitate, get to the gate! Listen on your favorite podcast app! #ArmyPCS #PCSSeason