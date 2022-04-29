Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 011 - Proceed Until Apprehended

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Alex Gross, the Total Force Awareness Manager with the Air Force Directorate of Staff Integration at The Pentagon, and Staff Sgt. Julianne ‘MELD’ Sharon, an intelligence analyst at the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes ANGB, Massachusetts, share their first-hand experiences becoming and developing multi-capable Airmen, and advise on how integrating the Air Force components can help us better accomplish the mission.

    Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 08:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69089
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108943451.mp3
    Length: 00:54:04
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 011 - Proceed Until Apprehended, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    102 iw
    chevrons
    104fw
    enlisted professional development
    af/dsi

