Chevrons - Ep 011 - Proceed Until Apprehended

Chief Master Sgt. Alex Gross, the Total Force Awareness Manager with the Air Force Directorate of Staff Integration at The Pentagon, and Staff Sgt. Julianne ‘MELD’ Sharon, an intelligence analyst at the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes ANGB, Massachusetts, share their first-hand experiences becoming and developing multi-capable Airmen, and advise on how integrating the Air Force components can help us better accomplish the mission.
Listen to this episode and more by searching for ‘Chevrons’ on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
