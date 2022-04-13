Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 2

    04.13.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Hunter and CMSgt Esparza have a conversation with A1C Kaylee Exum, 81st AMDS, and A1C Bret Mixson, 81st SFS, about the Warrior Ethos and their perspectives on what it means to be a warrior.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 2, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Warrior Ethos
    81st TRW
    81st AMDS
    81st SFS

