The Contracting Experience - Episode 36: Collaborating with Industry

In this episode, we sit down with Chelsea Fuhlam and Abby Doorn who are Air Force Contracting professionals doing Education with Industry (EWI) fellowships. Chelsea’s work with Amazon and Abby’s work with Anduril really got them thinking about how collaborative industry is with its partners and how government acquisition can take better advantage of opportunities to collaborate with industry to meet its goals.
As part of their EWI capstone project, Chelsea and Abby are working with Data Analytics students from UC Berkeley to develop a tool that will allow companies doing business with the government a vehicle to provide feedback on the process and identify key areas where improvements could enhance the process of meeting Air Force missions. Chelsea and Abby share why this collaboration is so important to what we do and the place our country holds in the world.
If you’re a current vendor or potential vendor doing business with the government, go to the show notes for this podcast episode and click the link to Chelsea and Abby’s survey in order to share your feedback.
Acronyms:
EWI – Education with Industry
SME – Subject Matter Expert
NSIN – National Security Innovation Network
Link to Vendor Feedback Form:
https://forms.gle/d9qDA7ubdSzMncin8
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
