The 1MC - Continuation of Leadership

In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.