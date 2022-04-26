In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69075
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108939512.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:21
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, The 1MC - Continuation of Leadership, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT