    The 1MC - Continuation of Leadership

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:01
    Length: 00:28:21
    Location: DC, US
