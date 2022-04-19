Your Personnel File - Episode 11: Army's Evaluation Reporting System

Ms. Deb Stolze from the Policy Team of the Evaluations, Selections and Promotion Division of the Evaluations Branch at U.S. Army Human Resources Command provides inside into the importance of the Army's Evaluation Reporting System beyond mandatory counselings and evaluations.