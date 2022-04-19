Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Personnel File - Episode 11: Army's Evaluation Reporting System

    Your Personnel File - Episode 11: Army's Evaluation Reporting System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Ms. Deb Stolze from the Policy Team of the Evaluations, Selections and Promotion Division of the Evaluations Branch at U.S. Army Human Resources Command provides inside into the importance of the Army's Evaluation Reporting System beyond mandatory counselings and evaluations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69070
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108937341.mp3
    Length: 00:17:05
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 11: Army's Evaluation Reporting System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Counseling
    OER
    NCOER
    Soldier Support Form

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT