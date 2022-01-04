The JMRC Vampire Team (Field Artillery) discusses observed Battery trends during rotations.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 06:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69056
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108932159.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:13
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMRC Train to Win Podcast - Vampire FA OCT Battery Trends, by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT