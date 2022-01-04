Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMRC Train to Win Podcast - Vampire FA OCT Battery Trends

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The JMRC Vampire Team (Field Artillery) discusses observed Battery trends during rotations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 06:39
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, JMRC Train to Win Podcast - Vampire FA OCT Battery Trends, by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Artillery
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    TraintoWin

