Guest speaker discusses National Holocaust Days of Remembrance, Part I

Greg Wegner, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse history professor emeritus, has part of his presentation highlighted April 21, 2002, during the installation observance of the National Holocaust Days of Remembrance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the observance. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)