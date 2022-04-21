Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2022 Holocaust Days of Remembrance event

Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Holocaus Days of Remembrance observance April 21, 2022, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)