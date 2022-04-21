Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2022 Holocaust Days of Remembrance event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Holocaus Days of Remembrance observance April 21, 2022, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Holocaust
    Days of Remembrance

