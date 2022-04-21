Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, talks to attendees of the 2022 Holocaus Days of Remembrance observance April 21, 2022, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. The 2022 Days of Remembrance is April 24 to May 1. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 17:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69054
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108932010.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2022 Holocaust Days of Remembrance event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
