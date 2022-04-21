Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 100 Military Police Outreach

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode we highlight the outreach efforts of Fort Riley’s Military Police. Learn more about the services they offer through this outreach by listening to this episode.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:27
    Year 2022
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 100 Military Police Outreach, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #mp #outreach

