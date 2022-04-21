The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69040" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of The Marne Report, Molly chats with our friends from the Directorate of Public Works about the importance of Earth Day, April 22, and why every day should be Earth Day. Take a listen on your favorite podcast app today!