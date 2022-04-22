Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 22, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: the 374th Civil Engineering squadron received a packaged electrical control module and a heat recovery steam generator for Yokota’s new power plant, Army Field-Support-Battalion Alaska supported the first Large-Scale Combat Operation training in Alaska since 1989, and members of the U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines recently completed the construction of a health clinic in Barangay Taysan in Legazpi City, Albay as part of the multilateral exercise Pacific Partnership 2021.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 02:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    alaska
    arctic
    pacific
    yokota air base
    philippines
    usindopacom

