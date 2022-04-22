Pacific Pulse: April 22, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: the 374th Civil Engineering squadron received a packaged electrical control module and a heat recovery steam generator for Yokota’s new power plant, Army Field-Support-Battalion Alaska supported the first Large-Scale Combat Operation training in Alaska since 1989, and members of the U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines recently completed the construction of a health clinic in Barangay Taysan in Legazpi City, Albay as part of the multilateral exercise Pacific Partnership 2021.