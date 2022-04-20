Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced the 2022 NMFP Senior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 13. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay, with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, was chosen as this year’s winner from amongst 13 finalists who represented NMFP commands that are located from Maryland to Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 01:13
    Category: Newscasts
