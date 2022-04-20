Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced the 2022 NMFP Senior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 13. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay, with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, was chosen as this year’s winner from amongst 13 finalists who represented NMFP commands that are located from Maryland to Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 01:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69034
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108926310.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
San Diego
