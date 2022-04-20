21APR22 TFNEWSCAST

Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced the 2022 NMFP Senior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 13. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay, with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, was chosen as this year’s winner from amongst 13 finalists who represented NMFP commands that are located from Maryland to Okinawa, Japan.