    15APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Cmdr. Douglas Robb relieved Cmdr. Micah Sybor during a ceremony in front of USS Spruance’s 335-person crew while on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (DDG111)

    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, 15APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Ocean

    US 7TH FLEET
    SAN DIEGO
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    ABRAHAM LINCOLN CARRIER STRIKE GROUP
    INDO-PACIFIC

