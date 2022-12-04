Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    13APR22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.12.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Yokosuka, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69030
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108926305.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    TESTING
    LANGUAGE
    EDUCATION
    DLAB
    CIWT
    DFLTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT