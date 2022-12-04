13APR22 TFNEWSCAST

The Center for Information Warfare Training is pleased to announce the restoration of testing under the Navy Defense Foreign Language Testing Program (N-DFLTP) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Yokosuka, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69030
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108926305.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
