Capt. Ken Ward, sixth commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), turned over command to Capt. Shockey Snyder in a ceremony aboard America, April 7.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69029
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108926304.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11APR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT