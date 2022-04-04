5APR22 TFNEWSCAST

Sailors assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, currently attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and conducting operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, received a maritime distress, or PAN PAN call, from Coast Guard Sector Guam requesting assistance in locating a capsized catamaran with four missing persons off the coast of Guam, March 26.