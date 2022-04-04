5APR22 TFNEWSCAST

Sailors assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, currently attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and conducting operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, received a maritime distress, or PAN PAN call, from Coast Guard Sector Guam requesting assistance in locating a capsized catamaran with four missing persons off the coast of Guam, March 26.
|04.04.2022
|04.21.2022 00:47
|Newscasts
|69027
|2204/DOD_108926302.mp3
|00:02:00
|2022
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Pacific Ocean
