1APR22 TFNEWSCAST

Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) worked together to demonstrate expeditionary combat repair capability to fix an essential ship system.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 00:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69026
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108926301.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Guam
