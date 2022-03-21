22MAR22 TFNEWSCAST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69023" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Cmdr. Kenneth Whiting, a respected naval aviator, initiated the idea to convert a cargo ship into a vessel able “to take planes around with the fleet.” Two years later, on March 20, 1922, the former USS Jupiter (Collier #3) recommissioned as the USS Langley (CV 1), the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. March 20, 2022, marks the centennial of this momentous achievement.