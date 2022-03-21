Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22MAR22 TFNEWSCAST

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Cmdr. Kenneth Whiting, a respected naval aviator, initiated the idea to convert a cargo ship into a vessel able “to take planes around with the fleet.” Two years later, on March 20, 1922, the former USS Jupiter (Collier #3) recommissioned as the USS Langley (CV 1), the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. March 20, 2022, marks the centennial of this momentous achievement.

    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, 22MAR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

