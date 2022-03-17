USS Fitzgerald DDG62 pulled into Sri Lanka for a port visit on March 13th.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 00:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69022
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108926284.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18MAR22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean
