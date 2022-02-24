Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25FEB22 TFNEWSCAST

    25FEB22 TFNEWSCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Honorable Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, visited with the crew of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while the ship was pier side at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 23:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69016
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108926277.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25FEB22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    japan
    ambassador
    navy
    CVN76
    foward-deployed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT