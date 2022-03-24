Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Path to Leadership Part 2

    03.24.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    CMSgt Charles Orf, 20th Air Force command chief, and the command chiefs within 20th Air Force discuss their unique paths to leadership: mentors, struggles and more.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 for 20 - Path to Leadership Part 2, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mentorship

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Chiefs
    Mentorship

