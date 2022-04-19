Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy chief of staff, hosts Dr. Gail Stern, Founder of Catharsis Productions, LLC, for a discussion on the Understanding Sexual Violence Culture.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 17:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68992
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108924291.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 18 - Understanding Sexual Violence Culture, by Cierra Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT