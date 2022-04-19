Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 18 - Understanding Sexual Violence Culture

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Audio by Cierra Clark 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy chief of staff, hosts Dr. Gail Stern, Founder of Catharsis Productions, LLC, for a discussion on the Understanding Sexual Violence Culture.

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 18 - Understanding Sexual Violence Culture, by Cierra Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

