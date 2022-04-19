In this episode, Chaplain (Lt.Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Gold Star Spouse and Oregon National Guard Military and Family Readiness Specialist Stephanie Torres. Torres works in our state's Service Members and Families Support (SMFS) office helping Oregon National Guard Families. She is also the only person to obtain citizenship during the initial lockdown from COVID in Oregon. If you want more information about the SMFS office, please go to the Oregon SMFS website at https://www.oregon.gov/omd/ONG/SMFS/Pages/default.aspx or call 971-355-2389.
(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68990
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108924067.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:13
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep7 - Stephanie Torres, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT