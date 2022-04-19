Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep7 - Stephanie Torres

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep7 - Stephanie Torres

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Lt.Col.) Jacob Scott talks with Gold Star Spouse and Oregon National Guard Military and Family Readiness Specialist Stephanie Torres. Torres works in our state's Service Members and Families Support (SMFS) office helping Oregon National Guard Families. She is also the only person to obtain citizenship during the initial lockdown from COVID in Oregon. If you want more information about the SMFS office, please go to the Oregon SMFS website at https://www.oregon.gov/omd/ONG/SMFS/Pages/default.aspx or call 971-355-2389.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68990
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108924067.mp3
    Length: 01:01:13
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep7 - Stephanie Torres, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Readiness Group
    Resiliency
    Gold Star Spouse
    Service Member and Families Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT