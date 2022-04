Marine Minute: Invictus Games

I’M CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. AFTER A LONG WAIT, MARINES AND SERVICEMEMBERS FROM THE U.S. AND OTHER NATIONS CAN FINALLY COME TOGETHER TO COMPETE AT “THE INVICTUS GAMES THE HAGUE 2020”. FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS, THE INVICTUS GAMES HAVE BEEN DELAYED, DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC. THIS YEAR THE INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT RUNS FROM APRIL 16TH THROUGH THE 22ND. IT TAKES PLACE IN THE CITY OF “THE HAGUE” (HAIG) NETHERLANDS, INSIDE THE ZUIDERPARK (Zoy-Der-Park) ON THE CITY’S SOUTHSIDE. PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, FOUNDED THE GAMES IN 2014 WITH THE GOAL OF INSPIRING RECOVERY, SUPPORTING REHABILITATION AND GENERATING A WIDER UNDERSTANDING AND RESPECT FOR THOSE WHO’VE SERVED THEIR COUNTRY. TEAM U.S. FEATURES A COMBINATION OF THE MOST QUALIFIED ATHLETES FROM EACH BRANCH TO INCLUDE TEN RETIRED AND THREE ACTIVE-DUTY MARINES. TO STAY UPDATED AND TO SUPPORT TEAM U.S., VISIT THE INVICTUS TEAM U.S. FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, AND TWITTER PAGES. GOOD LUCK MARINES! THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)