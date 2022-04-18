Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7

In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7, we interview Kara, a 15-year-old who is the daughter of the Assistant Commandant Col. Daniels, at Fort Sill, Ok.



Kara loves art and is looking forward to getting her driver's license. This is the second in a series of podcasts honoring our military children, for the Month of the Military Child.