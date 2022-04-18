Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Audio by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 7, we interview Kara, a 15-year-old who is the daughter of the Assistant Commandant Col. Daniels, at Fort Sill, Ok.

    Kara loves art and is looking forward to getting her driver's license. This is the second in a series of podcasts honoring our military children, for the Month of the Military Child.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
