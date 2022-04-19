Pacific Pulse: April 19, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Soldiers participated in the land navigation portion of the USARJ Expert Soldier Badge Training week, Personnel from Navy Personnel Command Headquarters designated ratings and orders to over 300 PACT Sailors, and the U.S. and Indonesian Navies concluded three days of at-sea bilateral operations.