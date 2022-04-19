Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 19, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Soldiers participated in the land navigation portion of the USARJ Expert Soldier Badge Training week, Personnel from Navy Personnel Command Headquarters designated ratings and orders to over 300 PACT Sailors, and the U.S. and Indonesian Navies concluded three days of at-sea bilateral operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 02:18
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 19, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    PACT
    ESB
    MyNavyHR

