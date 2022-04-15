Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 59. Unconscious Bias with Colonel Jerime Reid - Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68968" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Montgomery, Alabama is the birthplace of modern air power and the civil rights movement. In this second episode of a two-part series, we continue our discussion with Colonel Jerime Reid regarding unconscious bias and racial disparity in the military justice system.