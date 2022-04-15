Montgomery, Alabama is the birthplace of modern air power and the civil rights movement. In this second episode of a two-part series, we continue our discussion with Colonel Jerime Reid regarding unconscious bias and racial disparity in the military justice system.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68968
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108919631.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 59. Unconscious Bias with Colonel Jerime Reid - Part 2, by Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT