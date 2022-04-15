This week's edition of The Marne Report podcast features Jenny Walker
chatting with Carl Owens, Fort Stewart Directorate of Public Works, all
about the latest changes to ArMA and how it can now be used to submit work
orders for all DPW-maintained facilities on post! Take a listen on your
favorite podcast streaming service today!
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68965
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108919301.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT