    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 20

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Fort Belvoir's School Liaison Officer, Ms. Kristen Acquah, discusses Month Of The Military Child events happening on Fort Belvoir, educational resources and how she supports military families with school-age children.

    For parents wanting additional information on the resources discussed, call Ms. Acquah at 703-416-9976 or visit the Fort Belvoir MWR website to send her an email: https://belvoir.armymwr.com/programs/school-support-services-1

    See the full list of #MOMC events here: https://belvoir.armymwr.com/happenings/month-military-child

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68962
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108919093.mp3
    Length: 00:13:25
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 20, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Belvoir

    Fort Belvoir Month of the Military Child

