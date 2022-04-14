In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, Fort Belvoir's School Liaison Officer, Ms. Kristen Acquah, discusses Month Of The Military Child events happening on Fort Belvoir, educational resources and how she supports military families with school-age children.
For parents wanting additional information on the resources discussed, call Ms. Acquah at 703-416-9976 or visit the Fort Belvoir MWR website to send her an email: https://belvoir.armymwr.com/programs/school-support-services-1
See the full list of #MOMC events here: https://belvoir.armymwr.com/happenings/month-military-child
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 09:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68962
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108919093.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:25
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 20, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Belvoir
LEAVE A COMMENT