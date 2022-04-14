On a special episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we turn the mics over to an NCO and his squad as they discuss a variety of issues relating to preventing sexual assault and harassment in our ranks. Listen as Staff Sgt. Landon Allen leads a free flowing discussion with his Soldiers!
The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 37: SHARP at the Squad Level, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
