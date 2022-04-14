Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 37: SHARP at the Squad Level

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On a special episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we turn the mics over to an NCO and his squad as they discuss a variety of issues relating to preventing sexual assault and harassment in our ranks. Listen as Staff Sgt. Landon Allen leads a free flowing discussion with his Soldiers!

    The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68960
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108918443.mp3
    Length: 00:27:07
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 37: SHARP at the Squad Level, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    podcast
    squad
    SHARP
    SAAPM

