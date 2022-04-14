Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 37: SHARP at the Squad Level

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68960" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On a special episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we turn the mics over to an NCO and his squad as they discuss a variety of issues relating to preventing sexual assault and harassment in our ranks. Listen as Staff Sgt. Landon Allen leads a free flowing discussion with his Soldiers!



The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.