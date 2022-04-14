Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 99 Autism Awareness

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Kirk Hutchinson 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode we highlight April as National Autism Awareness Month. Two moms share their story of resources and the network at Fort Riley that helped them navigate parenting a child with autism.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 18:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68958
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108918229.mp3
    Length: 00:11:06
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 99 Autism Awareness, by Kirk Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AutismAwareness #EFMP #ArmyFamily

