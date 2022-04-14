CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (LTC) Dan Kersey to talk about character development and moral leadership training. CH Kersey talks about the concept of "men without chests" from C.S. Lewis' The Abolition of Man and how virtue ethics can help guide Chaplains as they undertake moral leadership training.
CH Kersey Book recommendations:
1. Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle
2. The City of God - Saint Augustine
3. Summa Theologica - Thomas Aquinas
4. The Discarded Image and The Abolition of Man - C.S. Lewis
5. Deeper Heaven - Christiana Hale
6. After Virtue - Alasdair MacIntyre
7. Resurrection and Moral Order - Oliver O'Donovan
8. Philosophy for Understanding Theology - Diogenes Allen
9. The Rise and Triumph of The Modern Self - Carl Trueman
10. Valley of Vision
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68957
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108917569.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:14
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Community Conversations - Chaplains and Moral Leadership Training, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT