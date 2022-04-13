Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ripley RECALL No.3 1st ABCT/ 34th ID

    MN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Audio by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Today we are discussing modernization of the Force with Col. Charles Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Rian Hofstad, command team of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team / 34th Infantry Division.

    34th Infantry Division
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Modernization

