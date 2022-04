Marine Minute: PFT Season AMM

PULL-UPS, PLANKING, AND RUNNING.THAT’S RIGHT MARINES,IT’S P-F-T SEASONONCE AGAIN.HERE’S WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW.MARINES CAN OPT FOR EITHER PULL-UPS OR PUSH-UPS FOR THE PULL-UP PORTION OF THE P-F-T. HOWEVER, PULL-UPS ARE STILL THE ONLY WAY TO ACHIEVE MAXIMUM POINTS.MARINES THATOPT TO DO PUSH-UPS RECEIVEA PARTIAL SCORE.STARTINGIN 2023, THE PLANK WILL BE THE STANDARD EXERCISEFOR THE P-F-T ANDCRUNCHESWILL NO LONGER BE AN ALTERNATIVE.THE TIME REQUIRED TO ACHIEVE THE MAXIMUM SCORE ON THE PLANK IS 3 MINUTES, 45 SECONDS.THE MINIMUM TIME REQUIRED TO PASS IS 1 MINUTE,10 SECONDS.THESE SCORING REQUIREMENTS ARE IDENTICAL FOR MALES AND FEMALES.MARINES OVER46 HAVE THE OPTION OF ROWING 5,000 METERS AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE THREE MILE RUN. MARINES 45AND UNDERMAY CHOOSEROWING IF THEY HAVEAN INJURY,ANDIF AUTHORIZED BY THEIR PRIMARY HEALTH CARE PROVIDERAND THEIRCOMMANDING OFFICER OR OFFICER IN CHARGE.MARINESHAVE UNTIL JUNE30thTO COMPLETE A P-F-T.FOR MORE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES OR TO CHECKCURRENT STANDARDS,GO TO FITNESS.MARINES.MIL (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)