    NATO Review: Risk, Uncertainty and Innovation

    BRU, BELGIUM

    04.14.2022

    The Alliance faces significant challenges from disruptive technologies and innovations in both conventional and hybrid methods of war. Distinguishing between uncertainty and risk can help to better prepare for emerging threats and to direct innovative initiatives to counter them.

    04.14.2022
    04.14.2022
    BRU, BE
    Risk

