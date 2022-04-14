Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Defense Intelligence Agency released a new unclassified report on the challenges to security in space, Surface Combat Systems Training Command held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the Aegis Virtual Operator Trainer, and FBI Director Christopher Wray recently visited Indo-Pacific Command to discuss current partnerships with the DoD .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68951
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108916125.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 14, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dod
    aegis
    fbi
    dia
    virtual trainer
    usindopacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT