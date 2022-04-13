Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep6 - Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68950" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski Gronski (U.S. Army, Retired) Gronski is a proven combat leader with over forty years' service in the United States Army, including active duty and in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. His military assignments include the 28th Infantry Division; Brigade Commander of 2nd Brigade, 28th Infantry Division in Ramadi, Iraq, where he led 5,000 Soldiers and Marines in combat; Brigade Commander of 55th Brigade, 28th Infantry Division; and Military Liaison Team Chief in Lithuania. Also, Gronski has written two books, The Ride of Our Lives, which chronicled a cross-country family bicycle trip in 1983, and Iron-Sharpened Leadership: Transforming Hard-Fought Lessons into Action (2021).



(Audio engineering by Paul Rushing, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

resiliency, leadership, organizational leadership, mentoring, faith and hope