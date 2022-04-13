Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep6 - Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep6 - Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Audio by Paul Rushing 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Ltc.) Jacob Scott talks with Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski Gronski (U.S. Army, Retired) Gronski is a proven combat leader with over forty years' service in the United States Army, including active duty and in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. His military assignments include the 28th Infantry Division; Brigade Commander of 2nd Brigade, 28th Infantry Division in Ramadi, Iraq, where he led 5,000 Soldiers and Marines in combat; Brigade Commander of 55th Brigade, 28th Infantry Division; and Military Liaison Team Chief in Lithuania. Also, Gronski has written two books, The Ride of Our Lives, which chronicled a cross-country family bicycle trip in 1983, and Iron-Sharpened Leadership: Transforming Hard-Fought Lessons into Action (2021).

    (Audio engineering by Paul Rushing, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 18:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:40
    mentoring
    resiliency
    organizational leadership
    faith and hope

