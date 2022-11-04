In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6, we interview Peyton, a 9 year old who is living with her mother here at Fort Sill, OK. Peyton’s mother, SSG Player is an integral part of the Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Office. We are honoring children in the military this April to celebrate The Month of the Military Child. Stay tuned for more episodes!
|04.11.2022
|04.13.2022 09:41
|Newscasts
|68945
|2204/DOD_108914482.mp3
|00:07:19
|U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
|Amber M. Osei
|Amber M. Osei
|Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6
|1
|1
|2022
|News
|FORT SILL, OK, OK, US
|8
|0
|0
|7
This work, Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
