    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6

    FORT SILL, OK, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Audio by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    In Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6, we interview Peyton, a 9 year old who is living with her mother here at Fort Sill, OK. Peyton’s mother, SSG Player is an integral part of the Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Office. We are honoring children in the military this April to celebrate The Month of the Military Child. Stay tuned for more episodes!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68945
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108914482.mp3
    Length: 00:07:19
    Artist U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    Composer Amber M. Osei
    Conductor Amber M. Osei
    Album Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, OK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 6, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADA
    FirsttoFire

