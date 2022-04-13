Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 4: Leading by Being Credible

    ARLINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    Air National Guard

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Javier Sosa from the 152nd Airlift Wing on what it means to lead by being credible. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 07:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68942
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108914232.mp3
    Length: 00:36:04
    Location: ARLINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 4: Leading by Being Credible, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    National Guard
    13 Ways to Lead
    ANG podcast

