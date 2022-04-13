Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Javier Sosa from the 152nd Airlift Wing on what it means to lead by being credible. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68942
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108914232.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:04
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 4: Leading by Being Credible, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT