    USASDMC Audio News Story | 2022 Space Symposium

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Segin 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 1SG Steve Segin provides a first-hand account of the 37th Annual (2022) Space Symposium at Colorado Springs, Colorado. While there he also met with USASMDC Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler and Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson who discuss the significance of SMDC leadership's participation in, and the importance of workforce attendance at the annual event.

    Released April 12, 2022.

    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Space Symposium
    Finis Dodson
    Audio News Story

