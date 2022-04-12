USASDMC Audio News Story | 2022 Space Symposium

U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1SG Steve Segin provides a first-hand account of the 37th Annual (2022) Space Symposium at Colorado Springs, Colorado. While there he also met with USASMDC Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler and Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson who discuss the significance of SMDC leadership's participation in, and the importance of workforce attendance at the annual event.



Released April 12, 2022.