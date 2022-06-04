Sgt. Maj. Roger Rendon, Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Jones, and Lt. Col. Joel Gleason join the NCO Journal to discuss their recently published article, "The Role of the Sending Unit in Talent Management."
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68934
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108910552.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:26
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 21: Role of the Sending Unit in Talent Management, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT