    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 21: Role of the Sending Unit in Talent Management

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Roger Rendon, Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Jones, and Lt. Col. Joel Gleason join the NCO Journal to discuss their recently published article, "The Role of the Sending Unit in Talent Management."

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:41
    Length: 00:48:26
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 21: Role of the Sending Unit in Talent Management, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

