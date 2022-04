Marine Minute: Uniform Update 2022

THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS HAS AUTHORIZED SEVERAL CHANGES TO MARINE CORPS ORDER 1020.34H “MARINE CORPS UNIFORM REGULATIONS” FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE UNIFORM BOARD. THESE CHANGES INCLUDEUPDATES TOSPECIAL CHARACTERS ALLOWED ON MARINE CORPS COMBAT UTILITY UNIFORM NAMETAPES(SUCH ASAPOSTROPHES AND HYPHENS),BULK OF HAIR LIMITATIONS, OPTIONAL HELMET CAPS,AND AUTHORIZING THE “EDGING UP” OF A MALE MARINE’S HAIRLINE.ADDITIONALLY, THE BULK HAIR LIMITATION FOR MALE AND FEMALE MARINES HAS BEEN INCREASED TO THREEINCHES, ANDMARINES WILL BE AUTHORIZED TO WEAR OLIVE DRAB OR BLACK CUSHION SOCKS WITH THEIR UTILITY UNIFORM.THESE UPDATES TO THE MARINE CORPS UNIFORM REGULATIONS POSITIVELY IMPACT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION WHILE MAINTAININGA HIGH LEVEL OF PROFESSIONALISM.

THE MARINE CORPS UNIFORM ORDER IS CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWED AND UPDATED, AND FUTURE UPDATES WILL BE PUBLISHED VIA A SEPARATE MARADMIN. DETAILED INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS ON THESE CHANGES CAN BE FOUND IN THE FULL MARADMIN ON MARINES DOT MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey).