    Agile Development at DTRA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Episode 1: DTRA is transforming how it acquires and manages the development of capabilities to keep up with quickly evolving technologies and warfighter requirements. This is especially true for software development and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Data Science efforts. Acquisition, Contracts, and Logistics Directorate is taking the lead to facilitate adopting the agile mindset and culture change at DTRA.

    This work, Agile Development at DTRA, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

