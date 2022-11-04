Agile Development at DTRA

Episode 1: DTRA is transforming how it acquires and manages the development of capabilities to keep up with quickly evolving technologies and warfighter requirements. This is especially true for software development and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Data Science efforts. Acquisition, Contracts, and Logistics Directorate is taking the lead to facilitate adopting the agile mindset and culture change at DTRA.