Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARs

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Audio by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    In episode 1 of "What AMCOM Can Do For You," MG Todd Royar and CSM Bradford Smith sit down with Kevin Fleagle to discuss a Logistics Representative Representative or LARs. In this episode MG Royar, CSM Smith, and Kevin discuss, What is a LARs? Who do they work for? How are they assigned? and more.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:31
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 68926
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108909402.mp3
    Length: 00:12:47
    Artist AMCOM
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You - Episode 1 - LARs, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Army
    LARs
    AMCOM
    Logistics Assistance Representative

