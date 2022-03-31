What is a Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 1

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, welcome Chief Master Sgt. Kodi Bailey, 333rd Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Rebeca Rosa-Baird, 81st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, onto the podcast to discuss what a focused, driven warrior is, how the guests are a warrior and why a warrior mindset is vital to complete the mission.