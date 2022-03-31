Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is a Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 1

    What is a Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Audio by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, welcome Chief Master Sgt. Kodi Bailey, 333rd Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Rebeca Rosa-Baird, 81st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, onto the podcast to discuss what a focused, driven warrior is, how the guests are a warrior and why a warrior mindset is vital to complete the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68919
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108906332.mp3
    Length: 00:13:57
    Year 2022
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 1, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    focused
    81st TRW
    driven
    What is a warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT