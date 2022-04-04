Military OneSource Podcast – Tax Tips From a MilTax Expert

Clear up questions surrounding 2022 taxes. Bruce Moody, public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy, combats confusion with the help of MilTax expert Susan Mitchell. Topics include rate changes, retirement changes, student loan relief, moving expenses and more.



Get started with MilTax at www.MilitaryOneSource.mil/MilTax.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.