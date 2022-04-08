On this Pacific Pulse: Sailors aboard USS Dewey participate in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training while in the Philippine Sea, Soldiers conduct sling load operations at Schofield Barracks, and in San Diego, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Tactical Training Group Pacific host a Staff Exercise for Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68900
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108902811.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 8, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
