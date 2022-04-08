Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 8, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Sailors aboard USS Dewey participate in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training while in the Philippine Sea, Soldiers conduct sling load operations at Schofield Barracks, and in San Diego, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Tactical Training Group Pacific host a Staff Exercise for Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2022.

